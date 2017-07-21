North Lanarkshire welcomes our German twins

Have your say

Friends of Schweinfurt Twinning Association welcomed visitors from the German twin town to North Lanarkshire.

The group stopped off in York on the journey to Scotland and their programme included visits to Fife, Perthshire, the Highlands, Argyll and Loch Lomond before heading to North Lanarkshire.

While here they stayed at the Alona Hotel in Strathclyde Park, and twinning association member Gordon Smith offered them a guided tour of Edinburgh.

They also went to places of interest in the county itself, including Chatelherault Country Park, Dalzell Estate and New Lanark, and Glasgow.

Depute provost Tom Castles held a civic reception and the trip ended with the traditional last night party.

It’s hoped to organise an exchange visit next July and the Schweinfurt group have plans to return in 2019.