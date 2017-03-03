NLC’s £1.7m boost for next phase of ’Craig development

The regeneration of Ravenscraig is to receive a major boost with investment of £1.7 million from North Lanarkshire Council.

A recent consultation on how best to develop the former steelworks site highlighted the need for everyone involved to act quickly to exploit its potential.

The council plans to use money from the Vacant and Derelict Land Fund to help attract businesses and developers to locate there, as part of the next phase of the development.

Council depute leader Paul Kelly said: “Ravenscraig is key to the future economic prosperity of North Lanarkshire, as it has the potential to see thousands of new homes, jobs, businesses, retail and leisure opportunities created.

“Although the council does not own Ravenscraig, we are continuing to work with Ravenscraig Ltd to produce a new long-term masterplan for the site; all partners have a duty to drive forward its future development now.

“This £1.7 million will help pave the way for further investment from companies and partners who see the potential of this unique site at the heart of Scotland.

“Glasgow Region City Deal funding will see further transport and infrastructure improvements in North Lanarkshire, helping to open up the area and make Ravenscraig more accessible and attractive.”

Councillor Kelly also revealed there are plans to invest in the Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility.

He said: “We are in discussions with partners nationally to expand our world-class facility and improve access to sports even further.

“This would be a fitting legacy from the European Sports Championships in 2018 when North Lanarkshire will host the rowing and triathlon events, and it gives more opportunities to get our young people actively involved in sport.”