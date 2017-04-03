New community garden opens in Viewpark

A new community garden was formally opened in the grounds of the Viewpark Family Centre last week.

The garden, a long-term project by the family centre completes the facilities it offers to the children who make use of its nursery, day care and out-of-school care services.

Its construction, at the rear of the centre’s home at the Viewpark Community Centre, took many months of planning and effort.

Chairman Peter Marley welcomed special guests, board members, staff and parents and some of the children to the official opening.

He paid tribute to businessman Boyd Tunnock, Tesco, Scotmid, and the Local Area Partnership, who between them contributed 75 per cent of the £43,000 cost of the garden.

Others who had made a sterling contribution included Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill MP Phil Boswell and Thorniewood councillors Stephen Bonnar and Bob Burrows.

Mr Marley also thanked the Restorative Justice Team, who built the tables and benches, Martin O’Neill, who designed the signage for the garden, North Lanarkshire Council, and Alex Andrew of Drumpellier Nurseries, who contributed plants for the site.

In addition to an all-weather artificial grass surface, the garden will also allow children to plant and care for bulbs and vegetables, and will be made available by arrangement to other community and child groups in the Viewpark area.

Mr Marley paid special tribute to the staff of the family centre who had, he said, once again gone far and beyond the call of duty in making the dream garden a reality.