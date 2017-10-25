New blueprint for ’Craig site

Developers unveiling fresh plans to develop the former Ravenscraig site are confident businesses will be attracted and jobs created.

A revised masterplan has been prepared, 17 years after a similar blueprint announced proposals for a new town with shops, industry, schools and a railway station.

Despite huge public investment that didn’t happen and two years ago joint venture partnership Ravenscraig Ltd admitted a scaled down scheme was needed.

In recent years hundreds of homes have been built on the site, with more approved recently, but while the new masterplan envisages even more homes it stresses there are also proposals for primary schools, including one close to Carfin, a 17-acre park and town centre facilities including a ‘convenience store’.

Land has also been reserved for ‘commercial businesses and organisations offering employment opportunities’.

Nick Davies, director of Ravenscraig Ltd, said: “Ravenscraig is one of the most important urban regeneration projects in Europe.

“The revised masterplan reflects the needs of the growing community, with a focus on high quality housing, community and commercial facilities, and substantial green space, all of which will combine to deliver an enhanced quality of life for the community.

“Employment opportunities play a central role in immediate development plans and conversations are underway with potential commercial occupants.”

The follows a community consultation hosted by North Lanarkshire Council last November.

The developers say people who attended called for a primary school, convenience store, job opportunities and greenspace, all of which are included in the plan

People can view and comment on the proposals before the new application is submitted to the council. Events are on Tuesday, November, 21 2.30pm to 8pm, at Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility; Wednesday, November 22, 3pm to 7pm, at John McCormack Community Centre, Carfin; and Thursday, November 23, 3pm to 7pm, at Jim Foley Community Centre, Craigneuk.

Des Murray, the council’s assistant chief executive for enterprise and housing, said: “Ravenscraig is an important development site and we would expect the developers to take on board the public’s comments as they prepare their final plans.”