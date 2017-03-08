New £75k play area to replace ‘Spider Park’

Plans are being drawn up for a new play area in the West End area of Bellshill to replace the ‘Spider Park’.

At present the play park between Braehead Drive and Keir Hardie Drive consists of just a swing set and a climbing frame on a large patch of bumpy grass.

The new facility is being developed in partnership between Braehead Park Tenants and Residents Association, Culture NL and North Lanarkshire Council’s Local Development Programme.

The latter has provided an investment of £75,000 for in the first phase of the new play area.

The community group was created to develop new facilities and tackle estate issues in the area.

Chairwoman Emma Robertson approached Bellshill councillor Harry Curran last year with a view to getting a play area — and was successful in securing finance for the project.

She said: “We are delighted to have received this support from the council and are now consulting on designs and working with the Tenants Information Service, Culture NL and the local regeneration manager to improve facilities and the environment for everyone who lives in our area.”

Councillor Curran added: “The group have been really active in campaigning to bring about improvements and I’ve been really impressed with all their enthusiasm and hard work.

“They are a shining example to other community groups of what can be achieved by partnership working.

“We were absolutely delighted to receive funding from the Local Development Programme for this project and I’d like to thank everyone involved.”

Braehead Park Tenants and Residents Association holds monthly meetings in the Joe McKay Centre, with the next three taking place on March 29, April 26 and May 31, all at 6.30pm.

Emma said: “Our meetings are open for anyone to come along to meet us and see what we’re about. All ages are welcome too as swing park is for the kids.“