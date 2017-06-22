National award for our caring church

Bellshill EU Congregational Church has been awarded a national prize to recognise its service to the community.

The award was presented at the Congregational Federation Assembly in Swansea.

The annual Serving the Community Awards, sponsored by national church insurer Congregational Insurance, recognise the efforts of churches that use the energy, commitment and skills of church members and volunteers to establish and maintain social initiatives.

As well as a plaque, the prize comes with a £2000 cheque.

Church secretary Elaine Gatenby said: “It was an honour to be nominated and to realise just how much our community work means to people in the area.

“The prize fund is very unexpected and will be used to improve our facilities and make it an even better place.”

Bellshill EU Church offers a safe and friendly place open to people from all walks of life. It runs a number of activities and clubs including a foodbank, line dancing, carpet bowls, Brownies, holiday clubs and trips to pantomimes and Christmas parties.

Congregational Insurance marketing manager Margaret Slater said: “We place a strong focus on supporting community initiatives that really make a difference and unite people. I feel the Bellshill church provides a vital service for members of the community who might otherwise go without.

“It’s inspiring to see the church members and volunteers getting involved. Not only does the church provide food, it also offers social activities for all age groups irrespective of faith or belief.”

Following its success last year the church has teamed up with all the primary and secondary schools in Bellshill and Mossend to host another uniform bank this summer.

School and nursery clothing can be handed in to the foodbank at the church any Tuesday or Thursday from 1pm to 3pm until July 27.

Donations of carrier bags and volunteers to sort and label the uniforms ready for distribution are also required.

The uniform bank will take place in the church hall from July 31 to August 4, from 10am to 3.30pm, and on August 5, from 10am to 2pm.

l For more infomation call Elaine on 07729 172008.