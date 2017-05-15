MSP wants new approach to water safety

Motherwell and Wishaw MSP Clare Adamson raised the issue of recreational water safety in the Scottish Parliament.

Ms Adamson, who is convenor of the cross-party group on Accident Prevention and Safety Awareness, called for a Scottish drowning prevention strategy following the deaths of three men in Scotland’s waters this month.

She said: “Scotland’s geography requires a uniquely Scottish approach to a drowning prevention strategy, of the 79 drowning deaths in the UK last year, 50 were in Scotland, so we have a disproportionate problem.

“As convener of the cross-party group I work very closely with RoSPA, the RNLI, the Royal Life Saving Society UK and other organisations involved in water safety.

“One of the key hopes of Water Safety Scotland is to cut deaths in Scotland’s waters by half by 2026.”

Aileen Campbell, Public Health and Sport Minister, committed to attending a cross-party group meeting to discuss concerns with water-safety groups.”