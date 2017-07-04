MSP objects to Glen path diversion plan

Uddingston and Bellshill MSP Richard Lyle has lodged a formal objection with North Lanarkshire Council to the diversion of a path through Viewpark Glen.

This followings the Speaker reporting last week (June 28) of HFD Property Group’s plans for core path 190, at Viewpark Glen/Douglas Support Estate.

Opponents fear the diversion of the path could lead to further expansion of Strathclyde Business Park.

A public consultation hosted by developers HFD, which owns the business park, in Viewpark Community Centre last Wednesday (June 28), was criticised for being held during the working day.

In his objection Mr Lyle wrote: “I know only too well how important the Viewpark Glen/Douglas Support Estate is to local people; and whilst I recognise that the proposal to divert core path 190 is not in and of itself an application for further removal of the Viewpark Glen. I consider it to be stepping stone to such applications.

“I therefore object in the strongest of senses to the diversion of core path 190 which has been used and enjoyed for decades upon decades.”

A report to the council’s environmental services committee claimed the path, while well used, has a poor surface and signage, which Mr Lyle believes means the council want to push through the diversion.

He said: “Following on from the coverage of the consultation process on the diversion of core path 190 I wanted to share the views that I hold about this process and about the proposal.

“It is clear this is yet another move by the council, to run roughshod over our communities and pave the way for greater destruction of a precious site that is the Viewpark Glen/Douglas Support Estate.

“It is an area which many people care deeply about and I wish to make sure that local people know that I support them in opposing this diversion plan.”

