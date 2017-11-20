MSP learns about SPCA

Motherwell and Wishaw MSP Clare Adamson visited the Scottish SPCA Lanarkshire Rehoming Centre to learn

about the work they are doing locally.

Ms Adamson was greeted by senior animal care assistant Clare Aiton and chief superintendent Mike Flynn, who gave her a behind-the-scenes tour and a chance to meet some residents, including Eric the mastiff who has been there for over 200 days.

The centre has rehomed nearly 969 animals in Lanarkshire this year, including over 300 dogs and nearly 400 cats

Ms Adamson MSP said: “It was a pleasure to be invited along to my local rehoming centre. The team are doing great work to protect animals and find new homes for those who’ve suffered neglect or harm.

“I loved meeting Eric and hope he finds a new home soon.”