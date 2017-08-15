MP makes his opposition to Viewpark path plan known

Have your say

Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill MP Hugh Gaffney has hit out at planned diversion of a path through Viewpark Glen.

Opponents of the plan by HFD Property Group fear the move could lead to further expansion of Strathclyde Business Park.

North Lanarkshire Council has hosted three public consultation events to get feedback about the proposal.

Mr Gaffney, who is also a Thorniewood councillor, said: “I will be resisting any attempts to grab land from this popular beauty spot.

“I have contacted the convener of the council committee that will decide on this matter and made my opposition known to him.”