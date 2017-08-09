Motorway project could get an award

The M8 M73 M74 Motorway Improvements Project has been nominated in the Saltire Civil Engineering Awards which showcase the nation’s infrastructure.

The judging panel has been visiting the shortlisted projects over the summer and the awards will be presented in October.

Drivers endured nearly three years of disruption before the £500 million project in Lanarkshire was completed in June.

It’s cut journey times between Glasgow and Edinburgh and reduced congestion on the M74, but many drivers are unhappy about the lack of local links to the M8 and the longer route to get on to and off the M73.

The M74 Completion Project in Glasgow is a previous winner at the awards.