Motorists facing diversions as main road is closed

A road closure later this month will mean lengthy diversions for drivers in Holytown and New Stevenston.

The closure will be in Stevenston Street where the Thankerton Burn divides the two villages.

It means traffic going between New Stevenston and Holytown will be diverted via Clydesdale Road, Mossend Cross and Holytown Road, adding at least 10 minutes on to journey times.

The closure takes effect from Saturday, January 14, and is schedled to be in place until the end of the month.

A North Lanarkshire Council spokesman said the closure has been requested by contractors working for Scottish Water. It’s to allow the construction of a new manhole and associated drainage work.