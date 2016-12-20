More spaces on way for station car park

Much-needed extra spaces are on the way for Uddingston’s overcrowded train station car park.

The news comes almost a year after a warning that parking in the village centre has become a major issue due to the demand from train commuters.

Central Scotland MSP Margaret Mitchell MSP met Scotrail’s Michael Hall at the station and together they identified 27 potential car parking spaces.

Mrs Mitchell said she and other local representatives had raised the matter with the previous ScotRail operator, without any real prospect of success. However, the current Abellio management have shown a more “can do” attitude.

Mrs Mitchell stated: “I am delighted that there’s the potential for 27 additional spaces by making use of the periphery and moving a couple of lampposts.

“Better still, Scotrail has said this can be done with minimum disruption and the work can be completed by summer next year.”

The car park is free to use, but two years ago South Lanarkshire Council was criticised for introducing penalty charges for drivers who park outside marked bays.

Motorists insisted there was plenty of room to do this safely, but the authority said inconsiderate drivers were causing an obstruction for buses trying to turn and denied the crackdown was merely a money-making exercise.

Uddingston Community Council warned in January that roadside parking had become a big problem because commuters were using Uddingston rather than stations in Hamilton where they had to pay for parking.

With the station car park always full, drivers were parking in Main Street, Glasgow Road and Greenrigg.