M73 weekend closure

Drivers travelling north or to Glasgow from the Motherwell area face disruption this weekend due to a motorway closure.

The M73 northbound is to close from junction 1 Maryville to junction 2 Baillieston from 8pm tomorrow (Friday) until 6am on Monday, May 22.

It will affect people travelling to Glasgow on the M8 and areas to the north such as Cumbernauld and Stirling. Traffic will have to leave the M74 at junction 5 Raith and reach the M8 or M73 via Shawhead, where there are also roadworks, and the A8.

The M73 closure is for surfacing works and installation of motorway gantries.

Transport Scotland project sponsor Graeme Reid said: “We recognise this closure will cause inconvenience and thank road users for their patience while these essential works are undertaken.

“The good news is we are approaching the removal of restrictions from the motorway network and road users will begin to realise the full benefit this project will bring.”