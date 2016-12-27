Looks like a hands down winner

A new wood sculpture celebrating the fun of childhood is on display at Strathclyde Country Park.

The figure of a girl doing a handstand was created by chainsaw carver Hamish Maxwell from the base of a tree cut down because of disease. It’s on the lochside, across from the Watersports Centre.

Pupils from Logan’s Primary in Motherwell showed off their gymnastic skills with handstands to mark the completion of the sculpture.

Park duty officer Jim Brannigan said: “We wanted to create a feature for that celebrates being outdoors, the games and fun of childhood, and promotes a healthy lifestyle.

“The shape of the tree stump gave us the idea for a handstand and Hamish has transformed it into a joyful sculpture.”