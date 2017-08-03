Landscaping works at health centre finished

Landscaping work to create an attractive public space on Windmillhill Street in Motherwell has been completed.

North Lanarkshire Council has installed new paving, shrubs, trees and planters along with benches and street lighting at the site outside the health centre.

The idea for the £73,000 project came from a public consultation, called a charrette, which was held in the summer of 2015 to identify ways of improving Motherwell town centre.

Councillor Allan Graham, convener of the Enterprise and Housing Committee, said: “This site is a busy area with people using the health centre as well as the local shops, and is one of the main routes into the town centre.

“It was identified by residents and businesses during our consultation as needing improvement, and the work has transformed the site into a bright, pleasant area.”

The landscaping and paving works were carried out by Ground Control, while the new lights were installed by Amey Public Services.

The project was delivered with funding generated from the Scottish Government’s Town Centre Regeneration Fund as well as the council’s own Local Development Programme.

Another project idea from the public consultation was to improve pedestrian signage in the town centre.

The council has developed a proposal for fingerposts to direct people to local places of interest, public services and the parts of the town outside the central ring road.

The contract for the 22 fingerposts and six underpass signs has been awarded to Haven Sign Factory, a supported employer based in Larbert.

The graphics for the signs are currently being finalised are are expected to be installed during the autumn.