LAMH wins national award

LAMH Recycle Ltd has received a national recycling award in recognition of its work with recycling programme Every Can Counts.

The Muirhouse-based organisation was set up in 1999 to provide therapeutic work for people by recycling cans, and while it has diversified over the years has remained true to this original objective.

LAMH’s partnership with Every Can Counts has seen it grow its customer base and now generates 57 tonnes of recycled material every year.

The recycling team actively promote can recycling to the public by utilising the Every Can Counts leaflets and posters and now has been rewarded with a Green Can Award.

LAMH chief executive Anita Boyle said: “We’re really happy to win this award, it is an amazing achievement for the organisation.

“Every Can Counts’ support has been invaluable and enabled us to increase collection routes in the local area.”