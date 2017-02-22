Julie gives her time to design sensory garden

Uddingston woman Julie Spence of DWA Landscape Architects is helping to create a sensory garden at TouchBase Lanarkshire

Julie donated her time and expertise to design the garden free of charge after Sense Scotland, which runs the Hamilton-based facility, was awarded £19,990 from Postcode Local Trust, funded by People’s Postcode Lottery.

Work to create the garden will begin this summer when it will become a sustainable space with wheelchair accessible paths, raised beds for growing herbs, fruits, vegetables and flowers, an area for sociable activities as well as a quiet area for relaxation and reflection.

There will be scented planting, wind chimes and a pebbled water feature to provide a range of sensory experiences.