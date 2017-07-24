Improvement plan to let allotments thrive

The Greenlink Allotment Group is looking to improve its Forgewood facility to ensure it can continue to thrive.

The allotments were opened at the corner of Fife Drive and Kinloch Drive in 2013 and currently offer 40 plots.

The committee is now keen to upgrade the experience for users as they look to build a toilet area, make use of the disused changing rooms of the nearby football pitch, improve the clean water supply and increase the number of plots.

John Murray, of the Greenlink Allotment Team, said: “Since 2013 we’ve become a well loved part of the community enabling residents to grow their own fruit, vegetables and flowers.

“Our values of organic growing, biodiversity and social inclusion encourages plot holders and community groups to work together and is are producing some amazing crops.

“It’s been stunning to watch and although everyone has different levels of gardening expertise, everyone is more than willing to help each other as we look to achieve the next stage of our plans to help improve the allotments.”

Motherwell West councillors Paul Kelly and Meghan Gallacher visited the allotments and intend to organise a meeting to help take forward the plans.

Councillor Kelly said: “It was great to see first-hand the excellent work being done to drive forward the allotments. I am now keen to organise a meeting to see what further support can be given.”

Councillor Gallacher added: “I was thoroughly impressed with the work being carried out, supporting projects such as this is vital for our local communities and I pledge to ensure it thrives.”

The group has also appealed for gardening equipment and supplies such as compost and timber.