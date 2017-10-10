Homes plans get the go-ahead

Plans to build 105 homes on a prime site near the River Clyde in Bothwell have been approved despite fears over increased traffic.

Miller Homes this week got planning permission for the major development on fields next to Bothwellbank sewage works.

South Lanarkshire Council received 33 letters of objection, many from residents in nearby Clyde Avenue which will be used as an access to the new estate.

They said their street is already congested with parked cars and the area couldn’t cope with more traffic.

Last year CALA Homes won approval for 60 houses at the same site. The developer then pulled out after failing to agree a price with the landowner and Miller Homes moved in and revealed plans for an even bigger development.

Miller is to contribute to the upgrading of nearby Woodean Park as part of the package. It will also be expected to pay towards the cost of any extensions at primary schools in Bothwell to cope with increased pupil numbers.

A spokesman for Miller Homes said it’s proposing “high quality family homes” including 25 “affordable” homes.

Councillors on the planning committee also approved proposals to build 12 terraced three-storey houses in Glebe Wynd, Bothwell. Previously permission was granted for four detached properties, but nothing was built.

Six letters of objection were submitted to the latest plans, with concerns raised including overdevelopment of the site, loss of trees and impact on wildlife.

Meanwhile, CALA Homes (West) has started work on a development in Bothwell which it says will feature some of the largest luxury homes in the west of Scotland.

Twelve detached houses and 12 apartments are being built on a riverside site in Old Bothwell Road.

Liana Canavan, sales and marketing director, said: “Riverside at Bothwell will be the epitome of high-end luxury and among the most impressive homes we have built in the region.

“The location and homes themselves are designed to wow. Old Bothwell Road is in a coveted location within the affluent village and we’re sure that the homes will appeal to a whole range of homebuyers, from young professionals right through to growing families who are keen to live in something special.”