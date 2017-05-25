Holiday weekend motorway closures

Drivers are being warned of more motorway closures this weekend and into next week.

These will mean diversions for traffic using the M73 which connects the M8 and M74. People heading to and from Glasgow on the M8 or Cumbernauld and beyond on the M73 will be affected.

Transport Scotland said closures and restricted access to the M74 will allow road surfacing to be carried out and have promised that “new and improved roads will open soon”.

The M73 southbound will be closed between junction 2 Baillieston and junction 1 Maryville from 8pm on Friday until 8am on Saturday and again from 8pm on Saturday until 6am on Monday, May 29.

Drivers will be diverted east along the new M8 to Chapelhall, then west to junction 7a Shawhead before reaching the M74 via the A725 and Raith.

The M73 northbound was closed last weekend for roadworks and will be shut again for four nights between junction 1 Maryville and junction 2 Baillieston. This will be between 8pm and 6am from Sunday, May 28, until Wednesday, May 31.

Diversions will be via Raith and west along the A8.

On top of all this, the link road from the M73 southbound to the M74 southbound will be closed between 8pm and 6am each night, from Monday until Wednesday.

Diversions will be in place with traffic having to use the M74 northbound to junction 2A Fullarton and return via the M74 southbound.

Meanwhile, in Uddingston the A721 on-slip to the M74 southbound wil also be closed each night from Sunday to Wednesday. Drivers will be diverted via Raith.

Transport Scotland project sponsor Graeme Reid said: “These essential works on the M73 southbound will lead to delays on this busy stretch of motorway and we would ask road users to plan their journeys in advance and avoid the area if possible.

“We and our contractor Scottish Roads Partnership are working to remove restrictions as soon as possible, with these works allowing the new and improved roads to open soon.”