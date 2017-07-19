Helping to take care of the community

Members of Lanarkshire Central Mosque have been supporting health services for unwell children, patients with cancer and end-of-life care.

People attending prayers at the Mossend mosque donated to Wishaw General Hospital’s paediatrics department, the Beatson cancer treatment centre in Airdrie and Kilbryde Hospice in East Kilbride.

Each received cheques for £1000 at a presentation by committee members of the Lanarkshire Muslim Welfare Society, which runs the mosque.

The fundraising was spearheaded by mosque member Dr Mustafa Mulla, who formerly worked in paediatrics at Wishaw General and is now a GP in Coatbridge, Holytown and Shotts and whose work includes participating in NHS Lanarkshire’s out-of-hours GP service.

Dr Mulla said: “The local Muslim community have a commitment to raising funds for charity and we were keen to support a range of Lanarkshire healthcare services.”

He was at the presentation to give a cheque to charge nurses Helen Watson and Jane Thomson from Wishaw General’s paediatrics team.

Jane said: “We’d like to thank everyone at the mosque for their fantastic fundraising effort which is greatly appreciated by us and all our colleagues in the department.”

Community fundraising manager Maisie Hamilton represented the Beatson, while secretary Dr John Richards and community and events fundraiser Karlyn Robertson were there on behalf of the hospice.