Grant funding from Forgewood charity

Forgewood Holdings presented nearly £17,000 to three organisations in its most recent round of grant funding.

St Andrew’s Hospice, Forgewood Housing Cooperative and Dalziel Boys’ Club are the latest to benefit from the former security and landscaping business turned charity which now concentrates on supporting local projects.

Forgewood Holdings chairman Charlie Millar (centre) with Kennedy Chilambe (left) and (R) Paul Lennon of Forgewood Housing Cooperative

Operating out of Forgewood Community Centre the charity retains its original objectives including relieving poverty and promoting education, training and industry.

St Andrew’s Hospice received £1050 to buy an overnight attendance couch as well as £10,000 towards its Capital Appeal for the ongoing refurbishment.

Forgewood Housing Cooperative was awarded £2400 for the continuation of boxercise classes and £3000 towards a volunteer assistant post.

Dalziel Boys’ Club were provided a small grant of £500 towards the team’s trip to Barcelona.

Dalziel Boys' Club captain Euan Grabiec thanks Charlie Millar for sponsorship from Forgewood Holdings

For more information about applying for a grant e-mail info@forgewoodholdings.co.uk or visit www.forgewoodholdings.co.uk.

A spokesman said: “We prefer applications to be in writing via post or e-mail, explaining the nature of the project, the set-up of the organisation, confirmation that all other sources of funds have been addressed and the amount of support required.”