Grant funding for green-friendly groups

Schools, charities and community groups can apply for grants of up to £2,000 through the E.ON Energising Communities Fund.

Organisations which wish to apply must submit a request which helps bring about a reduction in their energy usage, create renewable energy or help local people reduce their energy consumption.

E. ON’s communityr relations manager Suzanne Doxey said: “It’s really exciting to offer local community groups and charities in North Lanarkshire the opportunity to receive financial support.

“We’ve distributed over £100,000 to community groups nationwide.”

The deadline for applications is Monday, August 7. For more on applications see eonergy.com/About-eon/Community/energising-communities-fund.