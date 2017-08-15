Go quackers for new arrivals at Amazonia

Five fluffy ducklings have hatched at Amazonia and are now on display for visitors to see.

A pair of ringed teal ducks are raising the brood with staff overseeing the new family to ensure the best care for the babies.

This species of tropical tree duck is native to wetlands in South America and the five new arrivals mean there is now 11 ducks free to roam the Strathclyde Park attraction.

The female incubated her eggs for a 29 days before the babies made an appearance. The parents will continue to play a massive role in raising the ducklings until they fledge at around 55-days-old.

Zoo manager Amanda Gott said: “Our new arrivals are very cute and growing so fast. I’d urge visitors to come along to Amazonia to catch a glimpse of them.”