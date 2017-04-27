First phase of Bellshill centre refurbishment is finished

Phase one of the refurbishment of Bellshill Boys’ Club and Community Centre has now been completed.

The Carnbroe Road facility opened in 1984, but had never been upgraded in over 30 years and had fallen into a such a poor state of repair, that two years ago the management committee decided to carry out an extensive refurbishment project.

Committee member May O’Neill said: “The building was in a poor state of repair, was gloomy, cold and unfit for purpose.

“Our aim was to improve the hall for its current users, and also to promote the amenity for greater use by the community for the purpose of leisure and recreation.

“Following consultation with the users of the hall and with local residents, a plan to upgrade the premises was drawn up.”

To date over £53,000 has been spent, raised entirely through fundraising and grant applications.

The work completed so far is: the installation of a new kitchen, an external access ramp, a new roof, a disabled toilet and baby change area, new internal lighting, new internal storage areas, new seating, new floor coverings, a full mirrored wall for the dancing classes, window dressings and the full hall redecorated.

May said: “The management committee wish to thank the many individuals and businesses who helped raise this tremendous amount and in doing so, preserved a popular and much used community base.

“In particular, thanks go to North Lanarkshire Council’s Regeneration Team, Councillor Harry Curran, WREN, Awards for All, Tesco, Tunnocks, and the many local banks, businesses and individuals who donated cash to the refurbishment fund.”

The management committee are now planning the second phase of the refurbishment which will mainly focus on the outside of the building to complete the work.

This will include new toilets, repairing external walls, fencing the perimeter of the centre, and resurfacing the car park.

The centre is open daily, with over 250 adults and children using the facility each week.

Groups using the centre include the Tots n Toys toddler group, Maureen Laughlin and Nadia Brown School of Dance, 1st Class Fitness and a new craft group.

Further fundraising events are taking place with a ladies’ night being held on April 1, this will be followed by a table top/car boot sale on May 13 and a charity football match is also planned.

For more information about groups/events or to make a donation towards the refurbishment call Janet McLellan on 07795 532783.