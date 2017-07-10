Firm tries again with waste facility plans

Clean Power Properties has submitted a planning application for a waste processing facility on the former Craighead School site in Hamilton.

The site is just across the East Kilbride Expressway from Bothwell and the firm’s previous application in 2013 was knocked back by South Lanarkshire Council, a decision later upheld by Scottish Ministers.

The new application for the erection of a waste processing facility including waste recovery plant and thermal treatment facility for energy recovery with associated landscaping, access, parking infrastructure and education and visitor centre will cover an area of 4.54 hectares.

The council has received 114 representatives from the public regarding the application, including an objection from Uddingston Community Council.

Secretary Ann Rafferty wrote: “We have serious concerns about toxic emissions from the chimney stock, which we believe will be about 90 metres tall and will be in proximity to housing, businesses and schools etc, in the areas around it.

“There is also a problem of any lorries per day coming from all over (some, we believe, may be coming from England), adding to noise and congestion.

“Community council members are aware that we do need to consider alternative means of coping with waste, but an incinerator in this heavily built up area seems misplaced.”

The company held public consultation events prior to submitting the application in Bothwell, Hamilton and Blantyre.

While it did not change the plans as result of the feedback it received it has promised to continue an open dialogue with the local community during the remainder of the process.