‘Final push’ means more m-way disruption

Transport bosses are warning of another weekend of delays and diversions as the “final push” to complete major motorway roadworks continues.

Closure of the M74 Daldowie junction will mean disruption for travellers around Uddingston while the partial closure of Raith roundabout at junction 5 for resurfacing will hit drivers in Motherwell, Bellshill and Bothwell.

Drivers heading south on the M74 won’t be able to get on or off the motorway at Raith or go towards Bellshill on the A725. There will be no access to or from Strathclyde Park at Raith.

The new Raith underpass on the A725 will remain open, but there will be no access to the M74 southbound for traffic from Bothwell.

With the Daldowie junction closed, there will be diversions for traffic heading to the crematorium and to Glasgow via the M74.

Motorists have endured delays for the past two and a half years because of the M8 M73 M74 Motorways Improvement Project.

Last month the new M8 section between Baillieston and Newhouse opened and the entire project is due to be completed in a few weeks.

Transport Scotland project sponsor Graeme Reid said: “The new roads will be open in the coming weeks and the surfacing work at Raith is part of this final push.

“The month of May will see a significant number of restrictions in place on the M74 and M73 and we thank drivers for their patience while these works take place.

“The opening of the new M8 motorway has given drivers an understanding of the benefits this project will bring to the M74 and M73 once these newly improved roads are fully open.”

The latest Raith works start tomorrow (Friday) at 8pm and will last until Monday at 6am.