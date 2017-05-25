Eurocentral traffic warning

Drivers are being warned of “major disruption” on roads around Eurocentral for the next week as a roundabout is partially closed for surfacing work.

It will restrict access to and from the M8/A8, Maxim Business Park and Dakota Hotel from McNeil Drive and Townhead Avenue.

The work was due to start at 8am today (Thursday).

Delays are nothing new for motorists in the area due to the M8 extension work over the last three years.

Transport Scotland project sponsor Graeme Reid said: “We recognise this is a very busy junction and these works will cause delays. We are looking to minimise these by having manually operated traffic signals in place at peak times to allow vehicles out of McNeil Drive.

“We have asked our contractor to work as quickly as possible and to open roads as soon as they become available to minimise disruption.

“However, we would urge people to leave plenty of time for their journeys and to expect delays, particularly at peak times.”