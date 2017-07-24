Eagle has landed

Have your say

A 117-year-old Motherwell pub has finally been flattened — five years after serious storm damage left it in a dangerous condition.

North Lanarkshire Council officers decided demolition of the Eagle Inn in Bellshill Road was “the only option”.

The chimney of the pub collapsed in high winds in January 2012, forcing workmen to remove a 10-foot section of the wall.

Owner Edward Coakley closed the pub and tried without success to sell the two-storey building before he died in May 2015.

The decision to demolish it was taken out of the control of Mr Coakley’s estate.

A council spokesman said: “We have been closely monitoring the condition of the building for the past five years, during which time it had deteriorated significantly.

“We recently employed a structural engineer to assess its current condition. And, as a result of that survey it was decided that demolition was the only option available.”