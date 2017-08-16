Duck gets stuck in machinery at Motherwell factory

The Scottish SPCA is caring for a duck who was discovered covered in oil at a Motherwell factory earlier this month.

The charity was alerted after the Muscovy duck had gotten stuck amongst machinery, although thankfully the machinery was off for maintenance at the time.

The duck was rehabilitated at the National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Fishcross, where she was named Waddle.

Centre manager Colin Seddon said “We have a purpose built oil removal section at our wildlife centre where we were able to successfully remove all contaminants from her feathers.

“Waddle received her first wash when she initially arrived at the centre which removed most of the oil, but she required a further wash to remove the remaining oil.

“We’re looking to rehome her to a loving home as she’s now fully recovered and waterproof, anyone interested should call 03000 999 999.”