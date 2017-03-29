Drivers face more delays

Drivers are being warned they face more delays in Motherwell due to roadworks.

These are set to begin in Airbles Road, near Tinkers Lane, this coming Saturday and continue until Sunday, April 30. The latest works follow a closure in Brandon Street which forced drivers to take a detour via the town centre and Airbles Road.

A North Lanarkshire Council spokesman said: “These works are due to a new sewer connection for the new residential development by Bellway Homes.

“One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction on Airbles Road, but delays are anticipated during peak times.”