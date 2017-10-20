Drew’s been in SSPCA care for over 800 days

The Scottish SPCA is seeking a new home for a snake that has been in its care for over 800 days.

Drew the rat snake arrived at the charity’s Lanarkshire rehoming centre after being found as a stray.

Centre manager Peter Fleming said: “We understand snakes aren’t for everyone and are often overlooked, but make great pets and Drew is particularly friendly.

“It’s not uncommon for snakes to stay in our care for years, but we’re positive we can find a suitable owner for every animal in our care.

“His owner will need to be dedicated and have the time and commitment to ensure Drew continues to be a happy and healthy snake.”

Anyone who can offer Drew or one of the other snakes in their care a suitable new home should call 03000 999 999.