Dog appeal ends in tragedy

There was a sad end to an appeal for information about a dog abandoned near the Dogs Trust Rehoming Centre in Uddingston.

On Friday the charity put a statement asking for anyone who had spotted the red/brown long-haired collie-type crossbreed to get in touch.

The dog was said to be ‘very scared and worried’ and the public were warned not to approach the animal as he was liable to run off.

He was last seen running past the centre on Hamilton Road past the quarry and heading towards M74 north.

The appeal was shared across the Internet and staff spent the day out searching for the dog.

However, just before 10pm came the bad news as the animal was found dead near Baillieston station in Caledonia Road.

@DT_Glasgow tweeted: “Sorry to report that unfortunately the dog has been hit by a train and did not make it.”

A team from the SSPCA attended the scene to collect the body.