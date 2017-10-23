Creating homes for nature

More homes for wildlife will be created at Baron’s Haugh Nature Reserve this winter with work underway to transform Cemetery Marsh.

The work, which will include the creation of new pools, removing overgrown vegetation, and installing cattle fencing, will benefit animals such a whooper swans and ducks.

The SUEZ Communities Trust has donated £16,000 through the Scottish Communities Landfill Fund towards the project and there have also been contributions from the Clyde & Avon Valley Landscape Partnership and EcoCo LIFE.

Gerry McAuley, RSPB Scotland area reserves manager, said: “Cemetery Marsh is a part of Baron’s Haugh that we have, until now, not been able to tackle, due to lack of resources.

“As a consequence, the marsh has been drying out and the whole area has become very overgrown. By clearing the existing pools and re-landscaping the site, it will be restored to a fantastic wetland that will benefit many different species.

“We’re very excited to be able to get this project underway, and are immensely grateful to SUEZ Communities Trust for their contribution towards making it possible.”

Marianne Ivin, of SUEZ Communities Trust, added: “We are delighted to be providing the funds to aid the restoration of the wetland at this very important site.

“Undertaking this work in previously unmanaged areas will make a huge difference to the provision for nature and for public enjoyment.”