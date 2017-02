A rollercoaster that derailed at 40mph and injured ten people has been removed from a theme park eight months after the incident.

Three children were seriously hurt when the Tsunami came off the rails from 30ft up last June at the M&D’s in Strathclyde Park.

One adult suffered broken knees, a dislocated shoulder, a head injury and other suspected fractures.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is still investigating.

A park spokesman said: “The ride will not be returning.”