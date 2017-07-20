Craigneuk steel site plan for 119 homes

Plans to build 119 homes on derelict former steelworks land in Craigneuk have been lodged with North Lanarkshire Council.

The development is likely to include housing association properties for rent and money could be available to provide leisure facilities in the area.

It’s the latest planning application for housing on the huge former Ravenscraig site, though most of these have been for areas nearer Carfin than Craigneuk.

The only significant development in the vicinity so far has been the New College Lanarkshire building.

Keepmoat Homes plans a mix of terraced and semi-detached houses on a 10-acre site in Meadowhead Road. Initially, it talked about a total of 157 homes, but blocks of flats were removed from the proposals after a public consultation late last year.

In a statement lodged with the council Keepmoat said the “vast majority” of people who responded to its consultation saw the development as being “largely positive and an asset to the community”.

The developer explained that talks have been taking place with council officials and the signs are that some of the homes will be rented out by a housing association.

Keepmoat will also be asked to contribute towards the cost of a play area or other leisure facilities in Craigneuk.

The statement added: “Keepmoat Homes agrees to a contribution in principle and discussions are ongoing in this regard. Though given the abnormal costs in bringing this development forward, negotiations will be required in terms of the level of contribution to be paid.”