Councillor steps in to help Bellshill shed group find a new home

An organisation which promotes creative, physical and recreational activities to combat loneliness has a new home.

Bellshill’s Men’s Shed was made homeless last month after Yooz Reuse and Recycle in Mossbell Road was closed down.

The group, which celebrated it’s first anniversary in November, appealed for a unit where members could do DIY and associated labour.

For the past few weeks they have been meeting in the Viewpark Community Education Centre on a temporary basis while searching for a permanent base.

Hearing of their plight Thorniewood councillor Bob Burrows stepped in and arranged for members to use part of the building at Viewpark Nursery.

He said: “I was made aware the group had lost its premises in Bellshill, which was out with its control, and identified there might be a space within the Viewpark Nursery area.

“Having spoken to council representatives it has been agreed they can move into a part of the nursery building and I am delighted with this positive outcome.

“I’m sure that after some work is carried out the group will settle in their new place. I wish them well and will support them as they progress .”

Bellshill Men’s Shed has sections for both men (on Thursdays) and women (on Wednesdays) and hope to move into the new premises in the near future.

The Shed’s Paul Creechan said: “We are very grateful to the community centre for giving us somewhere to meet, but it’s a relief to know we’ll soon have a new permanent home.

“We were delighted when Councillor Burrows suggested Viewpark Nursery may have been an option, and can’t thank him enough for enabling this to happen.

“The building is where tractors and other equipment are kept and it needs a bit of work, but that is perfect for us as we’ll make it one of our projects.”

For more information e-mail bellshillshed@gmail.com, find them on Facebook or follow on Twitter