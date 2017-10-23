Council pledges to keep cattle in field

North Lanarkshire Council has accepted responsibility for a broken fence that allowed cattle to wander on to the road in Newarthill.

Earlier this month farmer Clark Ferguson said he has carried out repairs several times but feared sooner or later an accident would happen in Whittagreen Crescent or Carfin Road.

After his claim that the council owns the fence and should maintain it, the authority said this is the case and promised to do repairs.

This week Mr Ferguson acknowledged a new fence has been put up, but said, while this will prevent cattle wandering out, a section of damaged fencing remains in a dangerous condition.