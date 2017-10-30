Council found it had responsibility to get ’Craig fence fixed

A vandalised fence has been mended after officers at North Lanarkshire Council accepted it was their responsibility.

Six slats in the fence on the Lindsay Drive section of the Ravenscraig site were missing or damaged

The council initially advised it was unable to repair the fence as it was the responsibility of the factor for the estate.

However, Motherwell South East and Ravenscraig councillor Nathan Wilson asked them to check again and repairs were swiftly carried out.

He said: “I’m pleased the matter has now been satisfactorily resolved.”