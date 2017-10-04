Concerns raised as travellers pitch up

Mossend families have raised concerns after travellers moved on to a piece of land next to their homes.

A handful of caravans pitched up at the six-acre derelict site earlier this week, prompting a flood of phone calls from anxious residents to their councillor.

Ironically, plans to build houses on the ground have only just been announced by site owner Scottish Power and Miller Homes.

A spokesman for SP Energy Networks said: “We are aware of the unauthorised access at our site and are working with the proper authorities to deal with the matter.”

The ground is off Leander Crescent at the entrance to the Calder Glen estate.

Mossend councillor Frank McNally revealed: “My phone has been ringing off the hook for the last 24 hours with calls from residents. People, naturally, have concerns when there are travellers around. I’ve been trying to ease their minds as best I can, but it’s for Scottish Power as landowner to take any legal action over an unauthorised encampment.”

The land was formerly occupied by an electricity sub station. Nine years ago Scottish Power was given planning permission for 73 houses there despite opposition from Calder Glen residents who wanted it kept as open space.

The development didn’t go ahead but now fresh plans have been lodged with North Lanarkshire Council.