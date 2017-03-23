Concerns eased over parking spaces

Car parking spaces have been created for homes in Viewpark.

Some residents were angry at first when diggers moved on to the grass area in Chestnut Cresent.

One mum said: “We were not consulted on this. The area is used by children for playing and now we are getting 16 parking spaces nobody wanted.”

However, when the work was completed it could be seen that only two relatively small sections had been taken away for parking spaces.

A North Lanarkshire Council spokesman insisted the work was done in response to requests from residents for off-street parking.