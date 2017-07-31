Community group holds first meeting

The first meeting of Motherwell’s Community Group will take place in South Dalziel Historic Building on Wednesday from 7-9pm.

It has developed out of the Facebook page of the same name and aims to follow in the footsteps of Larkhall and District Volunteers Group, that’s been providing community services for 23 years.

Organiser Scott Symington said: “With this being the first meeting its just a case of folk getting to know each other.

“Hopefully in time we can build the foundations of a volunteer group in Motherwell that helps and supports the community like the one in Larkhall.”