Catch a glimpse of Amazonia’s newest kinkajou

Visitors to Amazonia this spring are in for a rare treat as they will be able to catch a glimpse of the newest member of their kinkajou family, an infant named ‘Poppy’.

The staff at Scotland’s only indoor tropical rainforest, are hand-rearing Poppy as her parents hadn’t been successful in raising their previous offspring. The young kinkajou who recently turned two months old was named after Remembrance Day as she was born in November.

Poppy has recently moved onto display at Amazonia, housed in the nocturnal area during the day and going home with a member of staff each evening.

She joins the kinkajou family which already includes an infant named ‘Sockie’.

Amanda Gott, Zoo manager, has been up caring for her since she was 10 days old. She said: “It is a pleasure to work with these animals and see them develop. Poppy is currently getting used to all members of staff so that we can all hopefully work well with her as an adult. She will soon be at the age where she just wants to constantly play and be very mischievous.

“Kinkajous are excellent climbers as they have a pre-hensile tail, meaning they can use it like an extra limb to hang on to things and help them move around the rainforest. Poppy is already a strong climber and likes to climb up and sit on our shoulders. She is improving every day.”

Amazonia, situated within M&D’s Theme Park, is home to many exotic animals including pythons and parrots.