Caretaker needed to save Parochial Hall

The future of the Parochial Hall at St Patrick’s Church in Shieldmuir is looking uncertain.

An urgent plea has been made to find a hall caretaker or a team of people willing to share the responsibility.

A spokesperson for the church said: “This is a matter of great urgency for the future of the Hall.

“If you could help out please get in contact with Father Krzysztof Garwolinski as soon as possible.

“We have a wonderful facility which has served our parish for many decades please try and support it in whatever way you can.”

The AGM of the hall committee will take place on Tuesday to which all parishioners are invited to attend.

A St Patrick’s night dance takes place in the Parochial Hall on March 17, Cost is £5.