Care home’s garden pays tribute to former resident

Park Springs Care Home in Motherwell has opened a new garden in memory of former resident Gordon Williamson.

Mr Williamson was a keen gardener at his home in Bellshill prior to Parkinson’s Disease diminishing the use of his hands.

The former plant fitter stayed at Park Springs for 20 months after a fall while in hospital for a chest infection which saw him break a hip and lose his mobility.

His wife Elizabeth joined the home’s activity coordinator Rosemary Brennan when volunteers were needed to do up the garden.

Two benches in the garden were donated by the Williamson family, one from a collection taken at his funeral last spring.

Elizabeth said: “Gordon loved gardening and was always pottering away in his greenhouse before Parkinson’s meant he couldn’t use his hands.

“He was a very quiet man so I’m sure he’d have been embarrassed by all the fuss, but he’d have loved the garden, I hope all the current residents love it too and I still go up to look after it.”

Part of the garden is know as Rosie’s Den.

Elizabeth added: “Rosemary certainly deserves a bit of recognition for all the hard work she puts in.”

Home manager Charlie Allan was joined by Motherwell West councillors Paul Kelly and Megan Gallagher, crew from Motherwell Community Fire Station, Beau Nieuwenhuijs from Alzheimer’s Scotland, Martin O’Rourke from the Rotary Club as they gave speeches.

Alzheimer’s Scotland donated 100s of balloons and pupils from Clydeview School, Rainforest Nursery and Braidhurst High, who also set up a cake stall in aid of Aiming Higher in Malawi, participated in the count down with rock piper Greg Stuart playing as the balloons were released.

A full line-up of entertainment then got underway along with a champagne buffet, barbecue and garden quiz, which Tesco community workers donating lots of gifts, food and champagne.

The signage for both gardens was designed by residents and made up by Ecosse signs in Motherwell.

The dogs of K9 Scotland weren’t phased by all the attention and other guests included Carers Together, representatives of Motherwell Cathedral and the Congregation Church as well as neighbours from the home and friends and family.

Rosemary said: “All at Park Springs would like to everyone for their support in making the day a fantastic success.”