Brooklyn and Jersey were truly up ferret at national show

A pair of Bellshill ferrets were best in show as they racked up the prizes in their first ever competition.

Jo Maguire entered Jersey and Brooklyn into The Scottish Ferret Club’s summer show which took place in Livingston.

Jo received the two pets last year as a gift from her other half Reg Armstrong last year following the death of her pet rats.

She said: “I had a ferret when I was a kid and they make brilliant pets, some even enjoy being taken for a walk on a leash.

“A lot of people think they are rodents, but their job is actually to kill rodents so you can’t have ferrets and rats living in the same house.

“As such when my rats died there was the opportunity to own ferrets again and Reg got me Brooklyn and Jersey.”

The two animals won a total of six prizes between them.

Brooklyn took first in the Albino Jill category (Jill means female ferret) and best in the Albino category, while Jersey had even more success being awarded first in the Coloured Jill category, and best in the Coloured category, Best in Show and Scottish Champion.

Jo said: “We really weren’t expecting too much, especially with it being tour first competition, so we were stunned at all the rosettes and trophies we took home.

“We thought as newcomers we might not get much from the judges, as they presumably had friends competing, but we were very glad to find out the animals are judged without knowing the identity of the owner.

“Although, there was a gorgeous angora ferret called Jericho that we were still sure was going to be best in show.

“However, I think Jersey won them over with her personality, she’s really sweet, and was able to pull off a real shock result.”