Bridge work will mean Raith delays

More delays are expected on the M74 over the next two weekends as work to replace a mini roundabout at Bothwell Bridge takes place.

Traffic on all approaches to Raith Interchange will be affected and the recently-opened Raith underpass will be closed in one direction this weekend.

The Bothwell Bridge roundabout is being replaced by three-way traffic signals as part of the M8 M73 M74 Motorway Improvements Project.

During the first weekend of works there will be no access in both directions between Bothwell and the M74 at Raith. This runs from 8pm on Friday, April 21, to 6am on Monday, April 24.

Raith underpass will be closed to East Kilbride-bound traffic over the full weekend, with motorists diverted via Raith roundabout.

The second weekend of works will take place from 8pm on Friday, April 28, to 6am on Monday, May 1, when there will be no access to Bothwell from the M74 at Raith.

However, drivers from Bothwell will still be able to access the A725 (Bellshill Bypass and East Kilbride Expressway) and the M74.

Graeme Reid, project sponsor for the M8 M73 M74 Motorway Improvements Project, said work in the area, which has been going on for two and a half years, is nearing completion.

He added: “These works are necessary as the mini roundabout near Bothwell Bridge is too small to cope with the volume of traffic trying to access and leave this major junction.

“The installation of new traffic signals will improve the flow of traffic to and from the local roads during peak times, and provide improved access through this junction for pedestrians.

“I’d like to thank the thousands of road users who travel through the works on a daily basis for their continued patience, and would ask that they bear with us as we approach the final stages of construction.”