Bin delay as council waits for new supplies from Germany

Householders waiting for new bins may face a further wait after the council admitted that more of the items needed to be ordered “due to unprecedented demand.”

However the matter is not as straightforward as it might be - after it emerged that the items are made in a depot in Germany.

This mirrors the situation in North Lanarkshire 10 years ago when changese were last made to the way householders were required to process their rubbish.

Delays were commonplace given the shortage of bins and the distance involved between North Lanarkshire and the manufacturer.

A council spokesperson confirmed that the German firm had been chosen as no UK-based factory produces the bins in question.

Since September 4 the council has received around 16,000 requests for new or replacement bins, an average of almost 3,000 bins per week.