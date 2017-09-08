Barefaced cheek of flytipper sends folk off their trolley

Bellshill residents are angry and baffled at trolley loads of household waste being dumped on their street.

They are mystified as to why the lane between Motherwell Road and Sapphire Road has been chosen so often by the flytipper.

Residents have reported the matter to North Lanarkshire Council and the rubbish is uplifted.

One woman said: “I took a picture of a trolley full of bits of flooring — the seventh time a trolley load of household waste has been dumped here.

“This particular trolley was left on the road and two of us had to move it on to the path as it could have caused an accident.”